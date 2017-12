Dec 13 (Reuters) - Lider Faktoring:

* DECIDES TO PARTICIPATE IN SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF ITS 100 PERCENT UNIT DESTEK VARLIK BY 10.0 MILLION LIRA ‍​

* ITS WHOLLY OWNED UNIT DESTEK VARLIK INCREASES SHARE CAPITAL TO 20.0 MILLION LIRA FROM 10.0 MILLION LIRA