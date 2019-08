Aug 5 (Reuters) - Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG:

* LLB VERWALTUNG (SWITZERLAND) LTD. COMES TO AGREEMENT WITH US AUTHORITIES

* LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK -LLB VERWALTUNG REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH US AUTHORITIES REGARDING US BUSINESS OF FORMER LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK LTD

* AGREEMENT REACHED WITH U.S. AUTHORITIES INCLUDES A PAYMENT OF $10.7 MILLION, WHICH IS COVERED BY PROVISIONS Source text: bit.ly/2ZyrgZX Further company coverage: