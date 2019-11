BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank Concludes Share Repurchase Programme

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :

* LLB SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

* HAS NOW CONCLUDED THIS PROGRAMME AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND HOLDS A CAPITAL SHARE OF 1.18% OF ITS OWN COMPANY AS AT 27 NOVEMBER 2019.

* TOTAL OF 400’000 LISTED REGISTERED SHARES WERE REPURCHASED. THIS CORRESPONDS TO 1.30% OF SHARE CAPITAL

* NO SHARES ARE BEING CANCELLED, SO THAT CAPITAL STRUCTURE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* REGISTERED SHARES HELD BY LLB ARE TO BE USED FOR PURPOSE OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR TREASURY MANAGEMENT MEASURES