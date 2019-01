Jan 17 (Reuters) - LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG :

* FY GROUP RESULT OF AROUND CHF 85 MILLION (-23%)

* INCREASED ITS FY BUSINESS VOLUME TO MORE THAN CHF 80 BILLION (+29%)

* FY OPERATING INCOME WAS CHF 400 MILLION (2017: CHF 399.4 MILLION)