BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank FY Net Profit Down 23.5 Pct To CHF 85.1 Million

March 14 (Reuters) - Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :

* FY BUSINESS VOLUME REACHED CHF 80.1 BILLION (+28.6 %), A NEW RECORD

* FY NET PROFIT NARROWED TO CHF 85.1 MILLION (-23.5 %).

* INCREASE OF 5.0 PERCENT FROM CHF 2.00 TO CHF 2.10 PER LLB SHARE

* IN 2019, EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FURTHER OPERATIVE PROGRESS, A CONFIRMATION OF THE GROWTH TREND,

* IN 2019, EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION TO PROFIT FROM THE ACQUISITIONS, AND A SOLID GROUP BUSINESS RESULT Source text: bit.ly/2ChYPWM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)