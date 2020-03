March 12 (Reuters) - Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG:

* FY GROUP NET PROFIT ROSE IN COMPARISON WITH THE PREVIOUS YEAR BY 44.9 PER CENT TO CHF 123.4 MILLION

* DIVIDEND TO BE INCREASED TO CHF 2.20 PER SHARE

* FY CLIENT ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT CLIMBED BY 13.4 PER CENT TO CHF 76.3 BILLION

* FY CLIENT LOANS INCREASED BY 0.8 PER CENT TO CHF 13.0 BILLION

* FY OPERATING INCOME AT CHF 452.7 MILLION, UP 13.3% Source text - bit.ly/3cT5EP2 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)