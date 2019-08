Aug 27 (Reuters) - LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG :

* H1 GROUP NET PROFIT CLIMBED BY 33.3 PERCENT TO CHF 61.1 MILLION

* H1 OPERATING INCOME ROSE BY 20.1 PERCENT TO CHF 223.7 MILLION.

* H1 FEE AND COMMISSION BUSINESS EXPANDED BY 27.5 PERCENT TO CHF 99.0 MILLION

* H1 TIER 1 RATIO OF 19.0 PERCENT

* STEPUP2020 STRATEGY ON COURSE