BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank H1 Net Profit Down 23.7 Pct At CHF 45.8 Million

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :

* GROUP NET PROFIT OF CHF 45.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* H1 OPERATING INCOME FELL BY 3.2 PERCENT TO CHF 183.5 MILLION

* H1 INTEREST INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS EXPENSE INCREASED BY 5.7 PERCENT TO CHF 76.8 MILLION

* H1 NET TRADING INCOME DECREASED TO CHF 34.4 MILLION (FIRST HALF 2017: CHF 38.6 MILLION)

* LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK - WE SHALL SUBSTANTIALLY EXCEED TARGET BUSINESS VOLUME OF OVER CHF 70 BILLION EARLIER THAN PLANNED Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)