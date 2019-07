July 12 (Reuters) - LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG :

* H1 OPERATING INCOME WAS CHF 224 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2018: CHF 183.5 MILLION)

* EXPECTS H1 NET PROFIT OF AROUND CHF 61 MILLION, VERSUS CHF 45.8 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR