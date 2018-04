April 24 (Reuters) - Lifco AB (publ):

* Q1 NET SALES INCREASED BY 10.4 PER CENT TO SEK 2,674 (2,423) MILLION.

* Q1 EBITA* INCREASED BY 8.6 PER CENT TO SEK 418 (385) MILLION

* SAYS HAS A GOOD FINANCIAL POSITION AND AMPLE FINANCIAL SCOPE FOR FURTHER ACQUISITIONS

* SAYS ORGANICALLY, NET SALES DECREASED BY 0.6 PER CENT

* SAYS IN MANY OF OUR MANUFACTURING UNITS WE WERE AFFECTED BY INCREASED DELIVERY TIMES AND DELAYS AMONG OUR SUBCONTRACTORS