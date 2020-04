BRIEF-Lifco Q1 Profit Before Tax Rises To SEK 540 Mln

April 24 (Reuters) - Lifco AB (publ):

* Q1 NET SALES INCREASED BY 8.5 PER CENT TO SEK 3,641 (3,357) MILLION. ORGANICALLY, NET SALES DECLINED BY 2.0 PER CENT

* Q1 EBITA INCREASED BY 11.1 PER CENT TO SEK 652 (587) MILLION

* Q1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX GREW 25.0 PER CENT TO SEK 540 (432) MILLION

* FINANCIAL EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC WERE LIMITED DURING PERIOD, AS DOWNTURN IN DEMAND TOOK PLACE DURING LAST TWO WEEKS OF QUARTER

* AT BEGINNING OF APRIL, COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON DEMAND IN MANY OF GROUP’S SUBSIDIARIES

* NEGATIVE FINANCIAL EFFECTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANT FOR GROUP DURING Q2

* IMPACT IS SHORT-TERM ESPECIALLY LARGE IN DENTAL BUSINESS AREA AND MANY OF OPERATIONS IN SYSTEMS SOLUTIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS NOT CURRENTLY POSSIBLE FOR US TO PREDICT TO WHAT DEGREE AND FOR HOW LONG DIFFERENT OPERATIONS WILL BE AFFECTED

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAD A SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON DENTAL MARKET IN BEGINNING OF APRIL 2020