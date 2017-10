Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lifco

* Lifco Q3 ‍net sales increased by 11.1 percent to SEK 2,365 million​

* Lifco Q3 ‍EBITA (before acquisition costs) increased by 28 percent to SEK 404 (316) million​

* Says ‍we still have significant financial scope for further acquisitions, as net debt is 2.3 times EBITDA before acquisition costs​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)