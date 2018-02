Feb 15 (Reuters) - Lifco Ab (Publ):

* Q4 ‍NET SALES INCREASED BY 14.5 PER CENT TO SEK 2,789 (2,435) MILLION.​

* Q4 ‍ORGANICALLY, NET SALES GREW BY 5.9 PER CENT​

* Q4 ‍EBITA* INCREASED BY 34.2 PER CENT TO SEK 510 (380) MILLION​

* Q4 ‍EBITA MARGIN* INCREASED TO 18.3 (15.6) PER CENT​

* SAYS ‍A DIVIDEND OF SEK 4.00 (3.50) PER SHARE IS PROPOSED, REPRESENTING A TOTAL DISTRIBUTION OF SEK 363 (318) MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)