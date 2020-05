BRIEF-Life Healthcare Expects Tough Trading Conditions For At Least Next 6 Months Due To Pandemic

May 11 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :

* JSE: LHC - CONDENSED UNAUDITED GROUP INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 AND TRADING STATEMENT

* LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - HY REVENUE UP 6.8% TO R13.2 BILLION

* LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - HY NORMALISED EARNINGS PER SHARE: UP 12.0% TO 55.0 CENTS

* LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (HEPS) 53.8 CENTS

* LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - ESTIMATED IMPACT OF PANDEMIC FOR PERIOD TO 31 MARCH 2020 IS LOWER REVENUE OF R264 MILLION

* LIFE HEALTHCARE - EXPECTS TOUGH TRADING CONDITIONS FOR AT LEAST NEXT SIX MONTHS DUE TO CONTINUED IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP - CONSIDERING CURRENT TRADING CONDITIONS AND IN ORDER TO PRESERVE CASH, NOT TO PAY AN INTERIM DIVIDEND

* LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP - RESULTS FOR 12 MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO SHOW A DECREASE OF MORE THAN 20% IN EPS