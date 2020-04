BRIEF-Life Healthcare Group Holdings Pulls FY20 Outlook

April 20 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :

* JSE: LHC - FURTHER TRADING STATEMENT AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - COVID-19 PANDEMIC ( PANDEMIC) HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON TRADING OPERATIONS IN GROUP IN QUARTER TWO

* LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS - IN SA, HOSPITAL BUSINESS REDUCED UTILISATION OF AGENCY STAFF, REDEPLOYED THEATRE STAFF

* LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - ALLIANCE MEDICAL GROUP DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING BUSINESS EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN VOLUMES

* LIFE HEALTHCARE - IN UK, AGREEMENT REACHED WITH NHS THAT SECURES AVERAGE REVENUE PAYMENTS FOR NATIONAL PET-CT CONTRACT FOR MARCH AND APRIL

* LIFE HEALTHCARE - NEW CONTRACT HAS BEEN SECURED WITH UK NHS TO PROVIDE CT SCANNERS AND STAFF IN SUPPORT OF GOVERNMENT’S COVID-19 RESPONSE

* LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -HY REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY BETWEEN 4.4% AND 7.8%

* LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - HY NORMALISED EBITDA BEFORE IFRS 16 IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY BETWEEN 0.7% AND 4.8%

* LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - HAS TAKEN PRUDENT DECISION NOT TO PAY AN INTERIM DIVIDEND

* LIFE HEALTHCARE - ACTING GROUP CEO, SA CEO, INTERNATIONAL CEO DONATING UP TO 30% OF SALARIES FOR NEXT 3-6 MONTHS TO SOLIDARITY FUND, OTHER FUNDS

* LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - REMAINDER OF GROUP EXECUTIVE TEAM ARE VOLUNTARILY CONTRIBUTING UP TO 30% OF THEIR SALARIES FOR NEXT THREE MONTHS

* LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF BOARD ARE VOLUNTARILY DONATING 30% OF THEIR FEES FOR NEXT THREE MONTHS

* LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTS IMPACT OF PANDEMIC TO BE MORE SEVERE IN H2 FY2020

* LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - TO WITHDRAW ITS FY2020 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: