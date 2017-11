Nov 21 (Reuters) - LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD :

* ‍FY REVENUE +26.8% TO R20 797 MILLION​

* FY ‍NORMALISED EBITDA +15.9% TO R5 001 MILLION​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF 45 CENTS PER SHARE​

* FY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE DECREASED 56.8 PERCENT TO 77.4 CENTS ​