June 26 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Group Ltd:

* UNIT ENTERED JV AGREEMENT WITH SHENYANG ZHONGKESAIER, BEIJING ZHONGWANGXINGDE, SHENZHEN QUPINYUN & YIZHONG LIANHE

* REGISTERED CAPITAL OF JOINT VENTURE CO WILL BE RMB200 MILLION

* BEIJING LIFE HEALTHCARE WILL CONTRIBUTE RMB30 MILLION IN JV CO

* TO FORM JV FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)