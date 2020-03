March 6 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :

* TRADING UPDATE

* THERE REMAINS UNCERTAINTY AROUND IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON GROUP’S ACTIVITIES

* TRADING ACTIVITIES FOR 5-MONTHS ENDED FEB ARE SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS AND PUBLISHED OUTLOOK

* CURRENT RESULTS FOR GROUP HAVE BEEN POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY DISPOSAL OF MAX HEALTHCARE IN H2 2019