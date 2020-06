BRIEF-Life Healthcare Says Southern African Operations Hit By Cyber Attack

June 9 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :

* JSE: LHC - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT TO MARKET: CYBER INCIDENT

* LIFE HEALTHCARE - PATIENT CARE HAS NOT BEEN IMPACTED

* LIFE HEALTHCARE - SOUTHERN AFRICAN OPERATION HAS BEEN VICTIM OF A TARGETED CRIMINAL ATTACK ON ITS IT SYSTEMS

* LIFE HEALTHCARE - SECURITY INCIDENT HAS AFFECTED ADMISSIONS SYSTEMS, BUSINESS PROCESSING SYSTEMS AND EMAIL SERVERS.

* LIFE HEALTHCARE - EXTENT TO WHICH SENSITIVE DATA HAS BEEN COMPROMISED IS YET TO BE DETERMINED

* LIFE HEALTHCARE - STILL IN PROCESS OF INVESTIGATING INCIDENT

* LIFE HEALTHCARE - IMMEDIATELY TOOK AFFECTED SYSTEMS OFFLINE AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE TO CONTAIN ATTACK

* LIFE HEALTHCARE - HOSPITALS AND ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICES HAVE SWITCHED OVER TO BACKUP MANUAL PROCESSING SYSTEMS AND CONTINUE TO FUNCTION