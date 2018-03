BRIEF-Life Storage Appoints CEO, Two Independent Directors To Board

March 19 (Reuters) - Life Storage Inc:

* LIFE STORAGE, INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCLUDING THE APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND THE COMPANY’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* LIFE STORAGE INC - ‍COMPANY HAS ENTERED INTO A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH LAND & BUILDINGS​

* LIFE STORAGE INC - ‍FOUNDERS ROBERT J. ATTEA AND KENNETH F. MYSZKA TO RETIRE​

* LIFE STORAGE INC - ‍CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER DAVID L. ROGERS APPOINTED TO BOARD​

* LIFE STORAGE INC - ‍MARK G. BARBERIO TO BECOME NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS​

* LIFE STORAGE INC - ‍DANA HAMILTON AND EDWARD PETTINELLA APPOINTED TO BOARD AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS​

* LIFE STORAGE - ‍LAND & BUILDINGS WILL VOTE ITS SHARES IN FAVOR OF BOARD’S NOMINEES, SUPPORT ALL BOARD RECOMMENDED PROPOSALS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* LIFE STORAGE - ‍ LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CURRENTLY OWNS ABOUT 1.8 PERCENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING SHARES​

* LIFE STORAGE - APPOINTED 2 NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, HAMILTON AND PETTINELLA, AND CEO ROGERS TO BOARD UNDER ‍AGREEMENT WITH LAND & BUILDINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: