a day ago
BRIEF-Life Storage Q2 FFO per share $1.24
August 2, 2017 / 8:32 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Life Storage Q2 FFO per share $1.24

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Life Storage Inc

* Life Storage, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results; announces $200 million share repurchase program; adjusts 2017 guidance

* Q2 FFO per share $1.24

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share about $5.25 to $5.30

* Life Storage Inc - Q2 occupancy of 92.8%, a 10 basis point improvement over prior year

* Life Storage Inc qtrly same store noi this period decreased 0.6% over Q2 of 2016

* Life Storage Inc - board of directors authorized repurchase of up to $200 million of company's outstanding common shares

* Life Storage Inc - plans to complete $30 to $40 million of expansions in 2017 with expected yields in excess of 8% at stabilization

* Life Storage Inc sees 3Q 2017 adjusted FFO per share $ 1.33 - $ 1.38

* Life Storage Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $ 5.25 - $ 5.30

* Life Storage Inc sees 3Q 2017 FFO per share $1.33 - $1.38

* Life Storage Inc sees FY 2017 FFO per share $5.17 - $5.22

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $5.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

