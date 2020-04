April 29 (Reuters) - Life360 Inc:

* QTRLY US MAU BASE OF 16.7 MILLION, UP 49%

* CASH BALANCE OF US$57.5 MILLION AT MARCH 2020 WITH NO DEBT

* PAID USER ACQUISITION SPEND OF US$4.0 MILLION IN MARCH QUARTER, DOWN 24%

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN Q2 THAN IN Q1

* OPERATING CASH OUTFLOW IN CY20 EXPECTED TO REDUCE VERSUS CY19

* Q2 MAU & PAYING CIRCLES LIKELY TO BE SLIGHTLY DOWN ON Q1 LEVELS, WITH GROWTH EXPECTED TO RESUME IN Q3 Source text reut.rs/2Sfvqob Further company coverage: