April 29 (Reuters) - LifeAssays AB (publ):

* LIFEASSAYS AB (PUBL) - AEGIRBIO TO APPLY FOR LISTING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET

* LIFEASSAYS AB (PUBL) - APPLICATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO SIGNIFICANTLY CHANGE CO'S IPO TIMETABLE, WHICH WILL BE COMPLETED DURING H1 OF 2020