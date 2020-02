Feb 25 (Reuters) - LifeAssays AB (publ):

* ABREOS GETS SUBSIDY OF $0.9 MILLION

* ABREOS GETS GRANT OF 850 000 USD FOR MONITORING OF CROHNS DISEASE

* ABREOS BIOSCIENCES GETS FUNDING FOR PHASE TWO OF THE PROJECT “PERSONALIZED PRECISION DOSING OF ANTI-TNF BIOLOGIC THERAPIES” BY AMONG OTHER NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH (NIH) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)