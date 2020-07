July 7 (Reuters) - LifeAssays AB (publ):

* LIFEASSAYS AB (PUBL) - CARRIES OUT OFFSET ISSUE OF SHARES, PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 2 MILLION

* LIFEASSAYS AB (PUBL) - SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SEK 0.55 PER SHARE