BRIEF-Lifebrandz Ltd intends to further diversify into new businesses

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lifebrandz Ltd.:

* Proposed Acquisition Of E-holidays Co., Ltd. And Proposed Diversification Of The Group’s Business

* Intends to further diversify into new businesses of provision of financial technology to financial and non-financial institutions

* Intends to further diversify into provision of fund management services

* Intends to take necessary steps like setting up new subsidiaries, exploring joint ventures or strategic alliances to undertake new businesses