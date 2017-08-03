BRIEF-Lifebrandz Ltd intends to further diversify into new businesses

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lifebrandz Ltd.:
* Proposed Acquisition Of E-holidays Co., Ltd. And Proposed Diversification Of The Group’s Business
* Intends to further diversify into new businesses of provision of financial technology to financial and non-financial institutions
* Intends to further diversify into provision of fund management services
* Intends to take necessary steps like setting up new subsidiaries, exploring joint ventures or strategic alliances to undertake new businesses