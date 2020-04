April 9 (Reuters) - Lifebrandz Ltd:

* LIFEBRANDZ LTD UPDATES ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN LIGHT OF COVID-19

* FOREGOING WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT GROUP’S FINANCIAL POSITION AND EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 JULY 2020

* HASHIDA SUSHI SINGAPORE WILL CEASE ITS DINE IN SERVICE FROM 8 APRIL