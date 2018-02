BRIEF-Lifehealthcare Group to dispose all shares at $3.75 per share to Pacific Equity Partners

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Lifehealthcare Group Ltd:

* ‍ENTERED INTO A BINDING SCHEME IMPLEMENTATION DEED WITH PACIFIC HEALTH SUPPLIES BIDCO PTY ​

* ‍PEP WILL ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARES IN CO AT $3.75 PER SHARE IN CASH​

* DIRECTORS OF LIFEHEALTHCARE RECOMMEND THAT LIFEHEALTHCARE SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF SCHEME

* IF SCHEME IS IMPLEMENTED, LIFEHEALTHCARE BOARD ALSO INTENDS TO DECLARE A FULLY FRANKED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE​

