in 14 days
BRIEF-LifePoint Health Q2 earnings per share $1.03
August 1, 2017 / 11:20 AM / in 14 days

BRIEF-LifePoint Health Q2 earnings per share $1.03

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - LifePoint Health Inc

* LifePoint Health reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.03

* Q2 revenue $1.595 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.64 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.96

* LifePoint Health Inc - co's revised guidance for 2017 estimated net revenue $6.425 - $6.5 billion

* LifePoint Health Inc - company's revised guidance for 2017 estimated adjusted diluted eps $3.92 - $4.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

