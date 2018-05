May 4 (Reuters) - LifePoint Health Inc:

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 0.4 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY SAME-HOSPITAL REVENUES TOTALED $1,603.1 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 0.4% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.62 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE SOME ITEMS, SAME-HOSPITAL REVENUES INCREASED $15.3 MILLION, OR 1.0%, FOR Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: