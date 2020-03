BRIEF-Lifestyle Communities Withdraws FY20 And All Forward Looking Guidance

March 23 (Reuters) - Lifestyle Communities Ltd:

* COMPANY IS WITHDRAWING ITS FY20 AND ALL FORWARD LOOKING GUIDANCE

* HAVE NOT YET HAD ANY CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 WITHIN OUR COMMUNITIES

* HOLDS OVER $90 MILLION IN CASH; NO DEBT FACILITIES MATURING IN NEXT 12 MONTHS

* AT THIS TIME, HAVE NOT SEEN MATERIAL CHANGE IN ENQUIRY LEVELS, FORWARD SALES OR CANCELLATION RATES

* REMAINS ON TRACK TO COMPLETE A TOTAL OF 342 HOMES PRIOR TO 30 JUNE 2020

* HAS NOT HAD ANY FORWARD SETTLEMENT BOOKINGS CANCEL OR DELAY TO DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: