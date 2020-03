March 9 (Reuters) - Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd :

* LIFESTYLE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD- FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$1.89 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.69 BILLION

* LIFESTYLE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - FY TURNOVER HK$3.54 BILLION VERSUS HK$4.36 BILLION

* LIFESTYLE INTERNATIONAL- GROUP’S REVENUE, PROFIT FROM OPERATION EXPECTED TO DECREASE AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2019 DUE TO IMPACT FROM COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: