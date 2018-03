March 21 (Reuters) - Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING SECURITIES WITH EFFECT FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 21 MARCH 2018​

* ‍BELLSHILL APPOINTED UBS TO PROCURE PURCHASERS TO BUY 371.1 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF CO AT HK$12 PER SHARE​

* THOMAS LAU ENTERS INTO PLACING AND UNDERWRITING LETTER WITH UBS TO PURCHASE 280 MILLION PLACING SHARES OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: