May 7 (Reuters) - Lifetech Scientific Corp:

* RECEIVES NOTICE FROM MEDTRONIC GROUP THAT MEDTRONIC ENTERED DEAL WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT LTD & ANOTHER INVESTOR

* AS PER DEAL, MEDTRONIC GROUP SELLS 22.4 PERCENT STAKE IN LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC CORP TO CHINA EVERBRIGHT LTD

* AS PER DEAL, REST OF MEDTRONIC GROUP'S MINORITY STAKE IN LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC CORP SOLD TO OTHER INVESTOR