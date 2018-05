May 8 (Reuters) - Lifetime Brands Inc:

* LIFETIME BRANDS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $118.2 MILLION VERSUS $113.4 MILLION

* LIFETIME BRANDS - FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MILLION TO $772 MILLION

* LIFETIME BRANDS - FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE

* LIFETIME BRANDS - FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJUSTED DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE