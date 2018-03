March 15 (Reuters) - Lifetime Brands Inc:

* LIFETIME BRANDS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 SALES FELL 5.6 PERCENT TO $182.8 MILLION

* “OUR Q4 OPERATING RESULTS WERE DISAPPOINTING, RESULTING IN FULL YEAR 2017 PERFORMANCE THAT WAS BELOW OUR EXPECTATIONS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)