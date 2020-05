May 5 (Reuters) - LifeVantage Corp:

* LIFEVANTAGE ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2020

* Q3 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE ABOUT $235 MILLION TO $245 MILLION

* REITERATING ITS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2020 ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA