Nov 8 (Reuters) - Lifevantage Corp

* LifeVantage announces financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue fell 10.5 percent to $49.1 million

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40 to $0.50

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $206 million to $212 million