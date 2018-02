Feb 7 (Reuters) - LifeVantage Corp:

* LIFEVANTAGE ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* Q2 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 1.1 PERCENT TO $49.5 MILLION

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40 TO $0.50

* EXPECTS TO BE AT LOWER END OF ITS PRIOR REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE, OR ABOUT $206 MILLION, IN FISCAL YEAR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: