June 29 (Reuters) - LIFEWATCH AG:

* IN LIGHT OF SUCCESSFUL PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FORM BIOTELEMETRY INC. ENTIRE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH IS RESIGNING AS OF JULY 21, 2017

* ‍PROPOSES CREATION OF ADDITIONAL CONDITIONAL CAPITAL OF UP TO 50'000 SHARES WITH A PAR VALUE OF CHF 65'000​