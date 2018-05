BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Says CFO John Waldron Notified Of Decision To Resign Effective May 23, 2018

May 11 (Reuters) - Lifeway Foods Inc:

* LIFEWAY FOODS - ON MAY 9, CFO JOHN WALDRON NOTIFIED OF DECISION TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE MAY 23, 2018 TO PURSUE ANOTHER BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY - SEC FILING

* LIFEWAY FOODS INC - UPON WALDRON’S RESIGNATION, LIFEWAY WILL APPOINT ERIC HANSON, AS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER AND INTERIM CFO

* LIFEWAY FOODS INC - ON MAY 7, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH CIBC BANK USA

* LIFEWAY FOODS - FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $10 MILLION WITH AN INCREMENTAL FACILITY NOT TO EXCEED $5 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2KbGH2f) Further company coverage: