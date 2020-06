BRIEF-Ligand Announces An Expansion Of Vernalis Collaboration With Servier

June 15 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LIGAND ANNOUNCES AN EXPANSION OF VERNALIS COLLABORATION WITH SERVIER FOR RESEARCH ON NOVEL ONCOLOGY TARGETS

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC - VERNALIS WILL RECEIVE RESEARCH AND SUCCESS FEES

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS - VERNALIS WILL ALSO GET POTENTIAL FOR MILESTONE PAYMENTS, ROYALTIES ON SALES OF ANY TARGET ADVANCED BY SERVIER