BRIEF-Ligand Announces Icagen’S Expansion Of Collaboration With Roche To Develop And Commercialize Therapies For Neurological Diseases

May 29 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LIGAND ANNOUNCES ICAGEN’S EXPANSION OF COLLABORATION WITH ROCHE TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE THERAPIES FOR NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS - COLLABORATION INITIATES SECOND ROCHE PROGRAM UTILIZING ICAGEN’S ION CHANNEL DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORM

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS - NEW PROGRAM IN ADDITION TO ONGOING WORK ON ANOTHER NOVEL CNS TARGET

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ROCHE MADE CASH UPFRONT PAYMENT, TO PROVIDE RESEARCH FUNDING TO ICAGEN

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS - ICAGEN ELIGIBLE TO POTENTIALLY RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $274 MILLION