BRIEF-Ligand CEO Issues Letter To Captisol Customers

June 1 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LIGAND CEO ISSUES LETTER TO CAPTISOL CUSTOMERS

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS - IN JANUARY, GILEAD INFORMED CO THEY NEEDED CAPTISOL FOR REMDESIVIR AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR COVID-19

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECT GILEAD’S CAPTISOL REQUIREMENTS WILL INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY OVER NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PREPARED TO FILL FULL PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY NEEDS FOR ALL COMPANIES PRODUCING REMDESIVIR

* LIGAND - PLAN TO DEPLOY UP TO $60 MILLION OVER NEXT YEAR TO INCREASE CAPTISOL PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO AS MUCH AS 500 MT PER YEAR