July 17, 2017 / 1:28 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Ligand enters into commercial license, supply agreement with Amgen

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Ligand enters into commercial license and supply agreement with Amgen for rights to use captisol in the formulation of AMG 330

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals- license agreement replaces prior agreement that allowed Amgen to evaluate AMG 330 with captisol in preclinical studies

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals-under new commercial license agreement, Amgen receives exclusive worldwide rights to combine captisol with AMG 330

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals- co is also entitled to potential milestone payments, royalties, revenue from future sales of AMG 330 formulated using captisol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

