BRIEF-Ligand Pharma reaffirms 2017 revenue guidance between $134 mln and $136 mln

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals-reaffirmed full-year 2017 revenue guidance of between $134 million and $136 million and adjusted EPS guidance of between $2.95 to $3.00​

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍currently believes potential royalty revenue growth for 2018 could be in range of 15% to 25% over that of full year 2017​

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍full-year 2018 corporate gross margin is expected to be in range of 94% to 96%​