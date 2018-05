BRIEF-Ligand Pharmaceuticals Entered Commercial Platform License Agreement, With KSQ Therapeutics

May 10 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS - ON MAY 8, ENTERED COMMERCIAL PLATFORM LICENSE AGREEMENT, WITH KSQ THERAPEUTICS, INC - SEC FILING

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC - KSQ TO BE ABLE TO USE CO’S FULL OMNIAB PLATFORM TO DISCOVER ANTIBODIES

* LIGAND - RECEIVED UPFRONT PAYMENT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE ANNUAL PLATFORM ACCESS PAYMENTS, DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS AMONG OTHERS

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC - KSQ TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS RELATED TO ITS ANTIBODY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM