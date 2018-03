BRIEF-Ligand Pharmaceuticals Says ‍Entered Amendment No. 5 To Sublicense Agreement With Retrophin

March 22 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ‍ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING​

* LIGAND - PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, RETROPHIN PAID CO $4.6 MILLION, WHICH COVERED AMOUNT DUE UPON INITIATION OF FIRST PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR SPARSENTAN​

* LIGAND -CO TO PAY $3 MILLION OF AMOUNT PAID BY RETROPHIN TO BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27 2006 BETWEEN CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB​