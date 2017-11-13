FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ligand Pharmaceuticals says signed license and supply agreement via subsidiary with Meridian Laboratories​
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm draws up plans to rebuff Broadcom's offer
Deals
Qualcomm draws up plans to rebuff Broadcom's offer
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Reuters TV
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
Future of Money
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2017 / 1:55 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Ligand Pharmaceuticals says signed license and supply agreement via subsidiary with Meridian Laboratories​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍on Nov. 10, 2017, co signed a license agreement and a supply agreement via a subsidiary with Meridian Laboratories Inc​

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Ligand could receive commercial revenue from shipment of Captisol to Meridian for clinical and commercial activities​

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals - ‍co granting Meridian exclusive right to use Captisol in Meridian’s development and commercialization of a Captisol

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals says ‍could potentially receive payments associated with certain licenses, royalties and milestone payments -SEC filing​ Source text: (bit.ly/2i9xLPu) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.