May 18 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PRICING OF $650 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 0.75% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CONVERSION RATE FOR NOTES WILL INITIALLY BE 4.0244 SHARES PER $1,000 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES